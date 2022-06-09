Για «πολλά θύματα» από επίθεση ενόπλου στο Σμίθσμπουργκ του Μέριλαντ κάνει λόγο το γραφείο του σερίφη της περιοχής, υπογραμμίζοντας ότι ο φερόμενος ως δράστης «δεν αποτελεί πλέον απειλή για την κοινότητα».

Ο ένοπλος άνοιξε πυρ μέσα σε εργοστάσιο του δυτικού Μέριλαντ, σκοτώνοντας αρκετούς ανθρώπους, μετέδωσε το δίκτυο NBC.

Η πόλη Σμίθσμπουργκ βρίσκεται περίπου 110 χιλιόμετρα βορειοδυτικά της Ουάσινγκτον.

BREAKING: reports of mass shooting in Maryland in Smithsburg. Multiple victims dead & shooter dead too at local business, according to national reports. pic.twitter.com/2oo0jitS3R

?#UPDATE: Authorities say 3 people have died with multiple injured after a shooting at a manufacturing facility in Smithsburg, Maryland the sheriff's office said, adding the suspect in the incident was no longer a threat to the public this is still a active scene pic.twitter.com/znOVHIyFFK