Για «πολλά θύματα» από επίθεση ενόπλου στο Σμίθσμπουργκ του Μέριλαντ κάνει λόγο το γραφείο του σερίφη της περιοχής, υπογραμμίζοντας ότι ο φερόμενος ως δράστης «δεν αποτελεί πλέον απειλή για την κοινότητα».
Ο ένοπλος άνοιξε πυρ μέσα σε εργοστάσιο του δυτικού Μέριλαντ, σκοτώνοντας αρκετούς ανθρώπους, μετέδωσε το δίκτυο NBC.
Η πόλη Σμίθσμπουργκ βρίσκεται περίπου 110 χιλιόμετρα βορειοδυτικά της Ουάσινγκτον.
#BREAKING Multiple people shot at a Maryland machine plant.https://t.co/BAowZjvbvZ— CBS 6 Albany - WRGB (@CBS6Albany) June 9, 2022
BREAKING: reports of mass shooting in Maryland in Smithsburg. Multiple victims dead & shooter dead too at local business, according to national reports. pic.twitter.com/2oo0jitS3R— Beairshelle Edmé (@newsladyB) June 9, 2022
?#UPDATE: Authorities say 3 people have died with multiple injured after a shooting at a manufacturing facility in Smithsburg, Maryland the sheriff's office said, adding the suspect in the incident was no longer a threat to the public this is still a active scene pic.twitter.com/znOVHIyFFK— R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) June 9, 2022