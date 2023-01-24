Ακολουθήστε το DNews στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Η Ακαδημία Κινηματογραφικών Τεχνών και Επιστημών ανακοινώνει τις τελικές υποψηφιότητες για τα Βραβεία Όσκαρ 2023 με την τελετή απονομής της υψηλότερης διάκρισης στη βιομηχανία του κινηματογράφου να λαμβάνει χώρα στις την Κυριακή 12 Μαρτίου στο Dolby Theater.
Δείτε αναλυτικά τη λίστα με τις υποψηφιότητες:
Καλύτερη Ταινία
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Tar
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle of Sadness
Women Talking
Σκηνοθεσία
Martin McDonagh, Banshees of Inisherin
Dan Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Todd Field, TAR
Ruben Ostlund, Triangle of Sadness
Α' Ανδρικός Ρόλος
Austin Butler, Elvis
Colin Farrell, Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Paul Mescal, Aftersun
Bill Nighy, Living
Α’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος
Cate Blanchett, TAR
Ana DeArmas, Blonde
Andrea Riseborough, I Rise
Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Β’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway
Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan, Everything, Everywhere
Β’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος
Angela Bassett, Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau, The Whale
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere
Stephanie Hsu, Everything, Everywhere
Πρωτότυπο Σενάριο
The Banshees of Inisherin
The Fabelmans
Everything Everywhere All at Once
TAR
Triangle of Sadness
Διασκευασμένο Σενάριο
All Quiet on the Western Front
Glass Onion
Living
Top Gun: Maverick
Women Talking
Καλύτερη Διεθνής Ταινία
All Quiet on the Western Front
Argentina
Close
EO
The Quiet Girl
Καλύτερη Φωτογραφία
All Quiet on the Western Front
Bardo
Top Gun: Maverick
Empire of Light
TAR
Καλύτερο Μοντάζ
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Tar
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Top Gun Maverick
Καλύτερη Σκηνογραφία
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: the Way of Water
Babylon
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Καλύτερα Κοστούμια
Babylon
Elvis
Wakanda Forever
Everything Everyhere
Mrs harris Goes to Paris
Καλύτερο Μακιγιάζ/Κομμώσεις
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakand Forever
Elvis
The Whale
Καλύτερη Μουσική
All Quiet on the Western Front
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everyhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Καλύτερο Τραγούδι
Applause - Tell It like a Woman
Hold My Hand – Top Gun: Maverick
Lift Me Up – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Naatu Naatu – RRR
This is a Life - Everything Everywhere All at Once
Καλύτερος Ήχος
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Avatar: The Way of the Water
Elvis
Top Gun: Maverick
Καλύτερα Οπτικά Εφέ
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of the Water
The Batman
Black Panther
Top Gun: Maverick
Καλύτερη Ταινία Κινουμένων Σχεδίων
Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
Puss in Boots
The Sea Beast
Turning Red
Καλύτερο Ντοκιμαντέρ
All that Breaths
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of lofe
A House made of Splinters
Novolny
Καλύτερο Ντοκιμαντέρ Μικρού Μήκους
The Elephant Whisperers
Haulout
How Do You Measure a Year?
The Martha Mitchell Effect
Stranger at the Gate
Καλύτερη Ταινία Κινουμένων Σχεδίων Μικρού Μήκους
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse
The Flying Sailor
Ice Merchants
My Year of Dicks
An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It
Καλύτερη Ταινία Μικρού Μήκους
Irish Goodbye
Ivalu
Le Pupille
The Red Suitcase
Night Rider