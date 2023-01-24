Η μεγάλη στιγμή της ανακοίνωσης των υποψηφιοτήτων των Όσκαρ έφτασε. Δείτε τις ανακοινώσεις της Ακαδημίας.

Η Ακαδημία Κινηματογραφικών Τεχνών και Επιστημών ανακοινώνει τις τελικές υποψηφιότητες για τα Βραβεία Όσκαρ 2023 με την τελετή απονομής της υψηλότερης διάκρισης στη βιομηχανία του κινηματογράφου να λαμβάνει χώρα στις την Κυριακή 12 Μαρτίου στο Dolby Theater.

Δείτε αναλυτικά τη λίστα με τις υποψηφιότητες:

Καλύτερη Ταινία

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tar

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

Σκηνοθεσία

Martin McDonagh, Banshees of Inisherin

Dan Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Todd Field, TAR

Ruben Ostlund, Triangle of Sadness

Α' Ανδρικός Ρόλος

Austin Butler, Elvis

Colin Farrell, Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Bill Nighy, Living

Α’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος

Cate Blanchett, TAR

Ana DeArmas, Blonde

Andrea Riseborough, I Rise

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Β’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway

Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything, Everywhere

Β’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος

Angela Bassett, Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau, The Whale

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere

Stephanie Hsu, Everything, Everywhere

Πρωτότυπο Σενάριο

The Banshees of Inisherin

The Fabelmans

Everything Everywhere All at Once

TAR

Triangle of Sadness

Διασκευασμένο Σενάριο

All Quiet on the Western Front

Glass Onion

Living

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking

Καλύτερη Διεθνής Ταινία

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina

Close

EO

The Quiet Girl

Καλύτερη Φωτογραφία

All Quiet on the Western Front

Bardo

Top Gun: Maverick

Empire of Light

TAR

Καλύτερο Μοντάζ

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Tar

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Top Gun Maverick

Καλύτερη Σκηνογραφία

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: the Way of Water

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Καλύτερα Κοστούμια

Babylon

Elvis

Wakanda Forever

Everything Everyhere

Mrs harris Goes to Paris

Καλύτερο Μακιγιάζ/Κομμώσεις

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakand Forever

Elvis

The Whale

Καλύτερη Μουσική

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everyhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Καλύτερο Τραγούδι

Applause - Tell It like a Woman

Hold My Hand – Top Gun: Maverick

Lift Me Up – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Naatu Naatu – RRR

This is a Life - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Καλύτερος Ήχος

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Avatar: The Way of the Water

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick

Καλύτερα Οπτικά Εφέ

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of the Water

The Batman

Black Panther

Top Gun: Maverick

Καλύτερη Ταινία Κινουμένων Σχεδίων

Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss in Boots

The Sea Beast

Turning Red

Καλύτερο Ντοκιμαντέρ

All that Breaths

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of lofe

A House made of Splinters

Novolny

Καλύτερο Ντοκιμαντέρ Μικρού Μήκους

The Elephant Whisperers

Haulout

How Do You Measure a Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Stranger at the Gate

Καλύτερη Ταινία Κινουμένων Σχεδίων Μικρού Μήκους

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Καλύτερη Ταινία Μικρού Μήκους

Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le Pupille

The Red Suitcase

Night Rider