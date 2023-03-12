Ακολουθήστε το DNews στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Οι υπεύθυνοι βάζουν τις τελευταίες «πινελιές» για την απονομή των 95ων βραβείων.
Μια από τις μεγάλες -ενδεχομένως και ιστορική- αλλαγές φέτος είναι η απόφαση να αντικατασταθεί το κόκκινο χαλί με ένα στο χρώμα της σαμπάνιας, κάτι που βάζει τέλος σε μια παράδοση 62 ετών.
Όπως και κάθε χρόνο, η τελετή θα πραγματοποιηθεί στο Dolby Theatre στο Λος Άντζελες στις 8μμ τοπική ώρα.
Παρουσιαστής θα είναι, για τρίτη φορά από το 2018, ο Τζίμι Κίμελ.
Οι υποψηφιότητες
Καλύτερη Ταινία
• All Quiet on the Western Front
• Avatar: The Way of Water
• The Banshees of Inisherin
• Elvis
• Everything Everywhere All at Once
• The Fabelmans
• Tár
• Top Gun: Maverick
• Triangle of Sadness
• Women Talking
Α’ Ανδρικού ρόλου
• Austin Butler (Elvis)
• Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin)
• Brendan Fraser (“The Whale”)
• Paul Mescal (Aftersun)
• Bill Nighy (Living)
Α΄ Γυναικείου ρόλου
• Cate Blanchett, Tar
• Ana de Armas, Blonde
• Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie
• Michelle Williams, The Fablemans
• Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Β’ Γυναικείου Ρόλου
• Angela Basset – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
• Hong Chau – The Whale
• Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin
• Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All At Once
• Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All At Once
Β’ Ανδρικού Ρόλου
• Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin
• Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway
• Judd Hirsch – The Fabelmans
• Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin
• Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All At Once
Κοστουμιών
• Babylon
• Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
• Elvis
• Everything Everywhere All At Once
• Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Ήχου
• All Quiet on the Western Front
• Avatar: The Way of Water
• The Batman
• Elvis
• Top Gun: Maverick
Πρωτότυπης Μουσικής
• All Quiet on the Western Front
• Babylon
• The Banshees of Inisherin
• Everything Everywhere All At Once
• The Fabelmans
Διασκευασμένου Σεναρίου
• All Quiet on the Western Front
• Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
• Living
• Top Gun: Maverick
• Women Talking
Πρωτότυπου Σεναρίου
• The Banshees of Inisherin
• Everything Everywhere All At Once
• The Fabelmans
• Tar
• Triangle of Sadness
Καλύτερης Ζωντανής Ταινίας Μικρού Μήκους
• An Irish Goodbye
• Ivalu
• Le Pupille
• Night Ride
• The Red Suitcase
Καλύτερης Ταινίας Μικρού Μήκους Κινουμένων Σχεδίων
• The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse
• The Flying Sailor
• Ice Merchants
• My Year of Dicks
• An Ostrich Told Me The World Is Fake And I Believe It
Πρωτότυπου Τραγουδιού
• Applause – Tell It Like A Woman
• Hold My Hand– Top Gun: Maverick
• Lift Me U – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
• Naatu Naatu – RRR
• This Is a Lif – Everything Everywhere All At Once
Ντοκιμαντέρ
• All That Breathes
• And The Beauty And The Blooshed
• Fire of Love
• A House Made of Splinters
• Navalny
Ντοκιμαντέρ Μικρού Μήκους
• The Elephant Whisperers
• Haulout
• How Do You Measure A Year?
• The Martha Mitchell Effect
• Stranger At The Gate
Διεθνούς Ταινίας
• All Quiet on the Western Front – Γερμανία
• Argentina, 1985 – Αργεντινή
• Close – Βέλγιο
• EO – Πολωνία
• The Quiet Girl – Ιρλανδία
Κινουμένων Σχεδίων
• Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio
• Marcel The Shell With Shoes On
• Puss In Boots: The Last Wish
• The Sea Beast
• Turning Red
Μακιγιάζ
• All Quiet on the Western Front
• The Batman
• Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
• Elvis
• The Whale