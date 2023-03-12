Λίγες μόλις ώρες από την απονομή των Όσκαρ για το 2023, με το Χόλιγουντ να κινείται πλέον σε… εορταστικούς ρυθμούς.

Οι υπεύθυνοι βάζουν τις τελευταίες «πινελιές» για την απονομή των 95ων βραβείων.

Μια από τις μεγάλες -ενδεχομένως και ιστορική- αλλαγές φέτος είναι η απόφαση να αντικατασταθεί το κόκκινο χαλί με ένα στο χρώμα της σαμπάνιας, κάτι που βάζει τέλος σε μια παράδοση 62 ετών.

Όπως και κάθε χρόνο, η τελετή θα πραγματοποιηθεί στο Dolby Theatre στο Λος Άντζελες στις 8μμ τοπική ώρα.

Παρουσιαστής θα είναι, για τρίτη φορά από το 2018, ο Τζίμι Κίμελ.

Οι υποψηφιότητες

Καλύτερη Ταινία

• All Quiet on the Western Front

• Avatar: The Way of Water

• The Banshees of Inisherin

• Elvis

• Everything Everywhere All at Once

• The Fabelmans

• Tár

• Top Gun: Maverick

• Triangle of Sadness

• Women Talking

Α’ Ανδρικού ρόλου

• Austin Butler (Elvis)

• Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin)

• Brendan Fraser (“The Whale”)

• Paul Mescal (Aftersun)

• Bill Nighy (Living)

Α΄ Γυναικείου ρόλου

• Cate Blanchett, Tar

• Ana de Armas, Blonde

• Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie

• Michelle Williams, The Fablemans

• Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Β’ Γυναικείου Ρόλου

• Angela Basset – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

• Hong Chau – The Whale

• Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin

• Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All At Once

• Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Β’ Ανδρικού Ρόλου

• Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin

• Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway

• Judd Hirsch – The Fabelmans

• Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin

• Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Κοστουμιών

• Babylon

• Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

• Elvis

• Everything Everywhere All At Once

• Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Ήχου

• All Quiet on the Western Front

• Avatar: The Way of Water

• The Batman

• Elvis

• Top Gun: Maverick

Πρωτότυπης Μουσικής

• All Quiet on the Western Front

• Babylon

• The Banshees of Inisherin

• Everything Everywhere All At Once

• The Fabelmans

Διασκευασμένου Σεναρίου

• All Quiet on the Western Front

• Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

• Living

• Top Gun: Maverick

• Women Talking

Πρωτότυπου Σεναρίου

• The Banshees of Inisherin

• Everything Everywhere All At Once

• The Fabelmans

• Tar

• Triangle of Sadness

Καλύτερης Ζωντανής Ταινίας Μικρού Μήκους

• An Irish Goodbye

• Ivalu

• Le Pupille

• Night Ride

• The Red Suitcase

Καλύτερης Ταινίας Μικρού Μήκους Κινουμένων Σχεδίων

• The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse

• The Flying Sailor

• Ice Merchants

• My Year of Dicks

• An Ostrich Told Me The World Is Fake And I Believe It

Πρωτότυπου Τραγουδιού

• Applause – Tell It Like A Woman

• Hold My Hand– Top Gun: Maverick

• Lift Me U – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

• Naatu Naatu – RRR

• This Is a Lif – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Ντοκιμαντέρ

• All That Breathes

• And The Beauty And The Blooshed

• Fire of Love

• A House Made of Splinters

• Navalny



Ντοκιμαντέρ Μικρού Μήκους

• The Elephant Whisperers

• Haulout

• How Do You Measure A Year?

• The Martha Mitchell Effect

• Stranger At The Gate

Διεθνούς Ταινίας

• All Quiet on the Western Front – Γερμανία

• Argentina, 1985 – Αργεντινή

• Close – Βέλγιο

• EO – Πολωνία

• The Quiet Girl – Ιρλανδία

Κινουμένων Σχεδίων

• Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio

• Marcel The Shell With Shoes On

• Puss In Boots: The Last Wish

• The Sea Beast

• Turning Red

Μακιγιάζ

• All Quiet on the Western Front

• The Batman

• Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

• Elvis

• The Whale