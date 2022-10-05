Οι επιστήμονες Κάρολιν Μπερτόσι, Μόρτεν Μέλνταλ και Μπάρι Σάρπλες τιμήθηκαν σήμερα με το Νόμπελ Χημείας «για την ανάπτυξη της χημείας κλικ και της βιοορθογωνικής χημείας».

Learn more about the 2022 #NobelPrize in Chemistry Press release: https://t.co/WFmI0NFmA2 Popular information: https://t.co/qpTw6J9wB1 Advanced information: https://t.co/RkwfurqVQb pic.twitter.com/yjtVL3SJKs

Το βραβείο απονέμει η Βασιλική Σουηδική Ακαδημία επιστημών και συνοδεύεται από χρηματικό έπαθλο 10 εκατομμυρίων σουηδικών κορωνών.

BREAKING NEWS:

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the 2022 #NobelPrize in Chemistry to Carolyn R. Bertozzi, Morten Meldal and K. Barry Sharpless “for the development of click chemistry and bioorthogonal chemistry.” pic.twitter.com/5tu6aOedy4