Οι επιστήμονες Κάρολιν Μπερτόσι, Μόρτεν Μέλνταλ και Μπάρι Σάρπλες τιμήθηκαν σήμερα με το Νόμπελ Χημείας «για την ανάπτυξη της χημείας κλικ και της βιοορθογωνικής χημείας».
Learn more about the 2022 Nobel Prize in Chemistry
Press release: https://t.co/WFmI0NFmA2
Popular information: https://t.co/qpTw6J9wB1
Advanced information: https://t.co/RkwfurqVQb pic.twitter.com/yjtVL3SJKs
Το βραβείο απονέμει η Βασιλική Σουηδική Ακαδημία επιστημών και συνοδεύεται από χρηματικό έπαθλο 10 εκατομμυρίων σουηδικών κορωνών.
BREAKING NEWS:
The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the 2022 Nobel Prize in Chemistry to Carolyn R. Bertozzi, Morten Meldal and K. Barry Sharpless "for the development of click chemistry and bioorthogonal chemistry."